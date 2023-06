Bishop Helen McPhee

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning another member of the cloth who has served for years in the church is set to retire.

Rev’d Dr. Helen McPhee is set to retire after serving some 50 years in ministry.

Her decision comes after five decades in ministry as senior pastor of Agape Church. There she has served as the Ministry’s founder and Bishop.

Pastor McPhee served for many years as a senior banker at the Royal Bank of Canada before entering into full-time ministry.

We report yinner decide!