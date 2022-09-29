Homicide reported near Theodore Lane and High Point … male fatally shot to the head…

POLICE blocked off an access road leading to HighPoint tonight.

NASSAU| BP is reporting a homicide near Theodore Lane and High Point just up the hill near La Meridian School outside the home of a former MP..

BP is learning police have sealed off the corner leading to HighPoint near the Meridien School and are actively investigating the scene.

A man has been fatally shot to the head. Now Theodore Lane is the street where the popular Fifth Club is located, but the homicide is being recorded just up the street from there nearby a gated community.

