How to prepare a GREAT THANKSGIVING HOLIDAY TURKEY….

Your holiday turkey…

RECEIPE:

Turkey BRINE process… 16 to 18 hours (Making Sure turkey is ice solid)

BRINE:

Warm water in Brine Bucket

½ a box of Morton Salt

1 Cup of Vinegar

So a cooking spoon size of:

– Rosemary

– ALL COMPLETE Seasoning

– Season Salt

– RED CRUSH PEPPERS Flakes

– Poultry Seasoning

– Oregano

– About Four Bay Leaves

– *Also Four diced Goat Peppers….*

– About 6 crushed cloves of garlic

Mix the brine and place inside the iced turkey and cover in big deep pot or kitchen bucket for the next 16 -18 hours….

Cooking INSTRUCTIONS

BAKING INSTRUCTIONS:

Take Turkey out BRINE and pat down dry.

– Place turkey inside a deep banking pan

– Paste soft butter over the turkey (INSIDE ALSO)

– Strain much of the herbs from water BRINE and rub them over and around the turkey….[should look like right photo shared above.]

– Extract Neck, gizzards, etc and use at will Baking outside the big bird.

– Sprinkle additional Poultry Seasoning over the turkey (This Must Be McCormick Brand) and place strips of bacon across the Turkey. {This should be done after stuffing the front cavity of the Turkey.}

– Double cover with foil the turkey pan; covering the turkey sealed completely inside.

– Preheat oven at 400 degrees and place inside for the next 2 ½ hours untouched. (Do not open over before the full time.)

– At that time the smell of the turkey should fill the home (kitchen) and the foil wrap covering should be removed.

– If there is an overflowing Turkey oil inside the pan gently remove that water into a pot to allow a complete visibility of the turkey.

– Continue for the next: 30 minutes with every 10 minutes basing the turkey until golden to your presentation. By this time your turkey should be ready for cooling. (LOOKING LIKE THIS THE COOKED LEFT PHOTO.)

ALLOW THE TURKEY TO REST FOR AT LEAST :30 MINUTES BEFORE CUTTING!

ENJOY YOUR HOLIDAY TURKEY BY BP!