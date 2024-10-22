Mr. Levonne Calvin Moxey celebrates his 100th birthday, and has a visit from the Deputy to the Governor General

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Deputy to the Governor General, Ms. Ruby Ann Darling visited and celebrated with Mr. Levonne Calvin Moxey on the occasion of his 100th birthday. Ms Darling presented Mr. Moxey with a Message from King Charles III and a Message from the Governor General, Her Excellency Dame Cynthia Pratt on Sunday October 20, 2024.

Pictured from left: Elaine Major, sister, who is 102 years old; Levonne Moxey, 100 years old; and Ms. Ruby Ann Darling, Deputy to the Governor General. (BIS Photos/Letisha Henderson)