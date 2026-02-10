Hubert Minnis severed ties with Pintard FNM, Caren Shepherd joined the PLP and PM Philip Davis branded Pintard as a “Petty” individual

THE FNM UNDER MICHAEL PINTARD IS IMPLODING!

FNM IMPLODES AS MINNIS LEAVES THE PARTY!

NASSAU| With now three sitting FNM MPs axed from the Pintard FNM bench in Parliament, former PM Hubert Minnis is just the latest departure from the opposition.

Last evening the MP for Killarney told a talk show host that his time inside the Pintard Opposition have been severed and that he will run as an Independent candidate in the upcoming General Election.

Pintard has denied Long Island MP Adrian Gibson a candidacy and axed Iram Lewis from running in Central Grand Bahama. And just last week following the appointment of Canadian Rick Fox as the candidate for Garden Hills executives of the branch tendered their resignations from the party. The FNM IS IMPLODING!

News of Minnis’ departure comes just hours before former FNM Women’s Association Chair Caren Shepherd announced her registration in the Progressive Liberal Party.

Last evening, while slamming the opposition, Prime Minister Philip Davis branded opposition leader Michael Pintard as a “petty” individual.

PM Davis was speaking at his ratification rally where hundreds gathered to drum up support for candidates for the upcoming General Election.

Davis announced the PLP will officially kick-off its 2026 campaign on Monday February 16th, just two days before the Lenten Season begins on the Christian calendar.