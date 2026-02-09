Why did Marvin Dames take the informant to the American Embassy and not report the matter to the Royal Bahamas Police Force?

Marvin Dames took a woman to the US Embassy in Epstein files?

Dear Editor,

So, according to the Tribune of 6th February, Marvin Dames has confirmed that he took an American woman to the American Embassy to report her belief that Bahamian Citizens were “… were involved in human and firearms trafficking…”.

The article confirms that “The informant’s name was redacted, or blacked out, in the FBI report. However, Tribune Business knows her identity and she is a wealthy US expatriate resident of The Bahamas who owns property, and lives in Paradise Island’s high-end Ocean Club Estates.

This newspaper has chosen not to name the woman, who is a fitness trainer by profession, for legal reasons.”

My question is simply this: Why would Mr. Dames “take” a ‘wealthy (American) expatriate resident” to her National Embassy when she would have been welcomed by the Embassy on her own?

Why would a former Deputy Commissioner of Police and a noted expert in security and criminal matters not have referred the woman to the Royal Bahamas Police Force to ‘report knowledge of criminal activity in The Bahamas’ unless he had considerations other than the pursuit of justice?

Could he have seen through the (bs) of his American ‘friend’ and not wished to waste the time of the Police Force? Could he have been seeking to prove his loyalty to interests outside of The Bahamas?

We, of course, believe the former, rather than the latter, is most likely the case.

At least I hope so, even though my personal understanding of Mr. Dames’ mindset on criminal matters suggests the latter rather than the former is likely the case.

In any case Mr. Dames should explain what he was about in this matter. He should clarify exactly when he did whatever it is that he did. Was it before he was a MP and Minister of the crown? Was it because he was hired to be the woman’s chauffeur or security guard? Or, what?

There is a stench in this story; and, it is not all on Mr. Epstein.

Signed,

An Observer of the Tribune Epstein report