Church leaders across the country are set to elect Pastor Mario Moxey as the next President of the Bahamas Christian Council…

Pastor Mario Moxey

NASSAU|The Church community in the Bahamas is gearing up to elect a new President of the Christian Council and a popular name is already getting ready to lead the Council in the Bahamas.



Church leaders tell us, in this season of renewal and elevation, Pastor Mario Moxey is being whispered as the next President of the Bahamas Christian Council.

Pastor Moxey leads the progressive Bahamas Harvest Church which is synonymous with the words Integrity, Unction, Glory and HARVEST!

Pastor Mario, and his wife Erika and their two children, Alec and Rachelle, launched into committed leadership back in November 1995.

Under his leadership, with humility and commitment to the wider body of Christ, Pastor Moxey shepherds a strong, growing membership with outreach beyond the walls of his ministry.

We at BP believe Pastor Moxey strikes the right tone and has a divine message for today’s Christian Church which is experiencing great hunger for more of a Kingdom presence on the earth.

It is this, and for many other reasons, we at BP welcome the new leadership of Pastor Moxey into the Christian Council to spread the KINGDOM MESSAGE across our Bahamaland.

We report yinner decide!