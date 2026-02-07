Husband and wife found dead inside their Iguana Way home on Carmichael Road

William and Thereasa Pearce

NASSAU| Relatives discovered 79-year-old William Pearce and his 68-year-old wife Thereasa Pearce dead in their small home on Iguana Way in the Carmichael Road.

The scene on Saturday comes after the couple last made contact with relatives Tuesday this week.

Relatives confirmed that after not hearing from the couple for almost a week the family grew concerned and initially requested a wellness check from the Police.

The couple grandson, being a new police officer, gained access to the home and it was at that time the gruesome discovery was made.

According to the couple’s grandson, upon arriving at the home, he noticed a significant number of flies, which immediately raised alarm. He then gained entry by breaking a window, where he discovered his grandmother in a bedroom and her husband in the bathroom, after following a strong odor coming from inside the residence.

This is a third discovery of persons found dead inside a home the last being businessman Jamal Ferguson who was found dead inside his home after not showing up for work. And before that Taxi Driver Rocklyn Bootle who was found dead in a room inside the Smith’s Hotel on January 7th.

Now police are tight-lipped as to what caused the deaths of the couple. Fire Services also attended the scene and conducted preliminary checks, which revealed no indication of a gas or air-conditioning leaks.

Detectives from CID confirmed an autopsy will be conducted to assist in determining the exact cause of death.

Could this be the work of a serial killer? Who wanted William and Thereasa Pearce dead? WHAT HAPPENED HERE?

