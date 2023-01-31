Jamaican national who accused Chief Immigration Officer of Rape Dies? WHAT IS THIS?!

Two persons in the Department of Immigration were removed!!! One was involved in an alleged RAPE CASE of a Jamaican woman in detention who has since died!

Norman Bastian pictured in 2019.

Claudia Edwards-Bethel age 34 years of Carmichael Road of Ocho Rios, Jamaica died at the Princess Margaret Hospital on Tuesday, May 25th, 2021.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning Norman Bastian has been FIRED from the Department of Immigration IMMEDIATELY yesterday!

Now you will recall how Chief Immigration Officer Bastian was accused of sexually assaulting Claudia Edwards Bethel on December 15, 2014. At the time, it was reported that he took her to his home and forced her to have sexual intercourse with him. It was later discovered that the location where the incident took place was not the home of the officer. He argued that he was not a rapist and eventually the case died.

But get this Claudia Edwards Bethel has taken out a civil lawsuit against Chief Immigration Officer Bastian and the Immigration Department after the matter was tossed out of court and Bastian was never convicted, and a trail was not concluded.

Our sources are now telling BP Bethel has died and what has gone down with her is still unknown. What was the cause of death?

We are also learning Deputy Immigration Director Hausteen Major-Smith has been placed on Administrative Leave yesterday as well.

