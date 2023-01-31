A suspect on bail for murder – now captured – was involved in that Joe Farrington Road homicide!

Male was shot on Joe Farrington Road Tuesday morning. The victim died on the scene.

NASSAU| Bahamas Press can now report quickly police arrested two suspects involved in the shooting death of a male on Joe Farrington Road this morning.

Police patrols observed a male being chased by three males who fired shots in his direction killing him on the scene.

Two of the men firing on the deceased male were subsequently shot by police one being captured immediately and the other leaving only a trail of blood behind. He too was later arrested suffering gunshot wounds. A third male involved in this killing is still at large and will soon be in custody.

But get this, police confirmed one of the killers in custody is presently on bail for murder. Wonder who was tracking his ankle bracelet device?

