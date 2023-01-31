BREAKING: Bahamasair repatriation of 390 Haitians takes off for Haiti

Was anyone concerned when Minnis FNM had almost no repatriation flights?

Repatriation of Haitian Migrants

By https://www.thegallery242.com/

NASSAU| A Bahamasair jet has taken off from Inagua’s airport with a group of illegal Haitian migrants onboard.

Authorities escorted the Haitian nationals onto the plane moments ago.

The national flag carrier flew a separate group to Haiti this morning before returning to Inagua to take a second group of migrants.

The plane is expected to return to New Providence this afternoon after this second trip before another group of Haitian nationals is returned home tomorrow.

More than 390 Haitian migrants crowded onto a sloop were caught in waters near Anguilla Cay one week ago.

More than 500 Haitian migrants have been caught trying to enter The Bahamas illegally in the last three weeks.

Last Tuesday, a sloop with 100 people onboard ran aground in South Andros.