JCNP sides with Brian Adderley and not the VALLEY BOYS! Interesting!

Valley Boys Leader Trevor Davis and new B Group Leader Brian Adderley

Dear Editor,

The JCNP has made an arbitrary decision to recognize a group registered under the leadership of Mr. Brian Adderley as the rightful successor to the original “Valley Boys” and has denied the application for registration as a category “A” group of another organization validly registered by the Government of The Bahamas under the name the “Valley Boys Junkanoo Group” and referred to as “The Way Forward”.

The JCNP has not made public the rules or procedures of the organization supporting this decision.

This decision was made notwithstanding that a fully compliant application was timely made by the organization which has been issued a certificate of registration by the Government of The Bahamas authorizing it to conduct its affairs under the name “Valley Boys Junkanoo Group”.

On the other hand the JCNP has recognized an application which was received at a later date under the name “The Valley Boys” or “The World Famous Valley Boys” or what ever other name they wish to come up with, notwithstanding that the Registrar General has denied an application of this group to register under the name “The World Famous Valley Boys” and despite the fact that this group has been unsuccessful in having this denial of registration overturned.

The Bahamas is WATCHING and we are NOT surprised by the behaviour of the JCNP. But this will not end well! STAY TUNED!

Signed,

VALLEY!