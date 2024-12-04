Mrs. Davis applauds Zonta’s work, through its ‘Orange the World Campaign’

Mrs Ann Marie Davis at Zonta event on Saturday.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Mrs. Ann Marie Davis, of the Office of the Spouse of the Prime Minister, applauded the work of Zonta Club of New Providence for its 14 years of community-based advocacy to end violence against women and girls, known as ‘gender-based’ violence.

Mrs. Davis joined the efforts of Zonta Club of New Providence, its partners, and in this instance the Fort Charlotte Community, to speak against violence towards women and girls in a gathering on Christie Park, Saturday, November 30, 2024 for the club’s ‘Orange the World Campaign.’

Zonta is in the midst of the 16 Days of Activism to End Gender-Based Violence, the international effort also known as the ‘Orange the World Campaign.’ The campaign kicked launched November 25, the ‘International Day to End Violence Against Women and Girls,’ and ends on December 10, ‘International Human Rights Day.’

At the park, Zontians provided an orange carpet lined with pairs of shoes for residents in need to take freely — each pair representing the life of a woman or girl lost to violence.

Mrs. Davis pointed out that victims of gender-based violence are not relegated to those in specific income brackets. She said there are women who are leaders in various disciplines of society who are silently suffering — some from physical abuse, but also financial, emotional, and verbal abuse.

Zonta’s President, Janet McKenzie said: “As we come together for this 16 Days of Activism, let us remember that our actions can create ripples of change; I call on each of you to join in this critical fight.”

Residents enjoyed meals of grilled meats, pasta and vegetables, and children — hotdogs, hamburgers, snow cones and popcorn; and Bouncing Castle for entertainment.

The Public Hospitals Authority provided health checks. (Photos/Courtesy Felicity Darville)