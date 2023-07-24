Jeremy Archer is not dead but detained by police on a matter in the downtown area…

Jeremy Archer

NASSAU| Bahamas Press apologizes to our many readers following the false report released early this morning on Jeremy Archer.

Intel by the RBPF now confirms Jeremy is not dead but is presently in police custody following an altercation in the downtown area with guests to the country.

We understand he was taken into custody following that incident and will appear before court sometime today or tomorrow.

Sources had initially misinformed BP suggesting that Archer was shot and had died in hospital. The reports quickly went viral across social media forcing an update on the conditions of his arrest.

Archer suffers from what medical teams describe as schizophrenia. Anyway, we ga leave it there for now.

BP apologizes to our many readers for the error and upset caused in this report.

We report yinner decide!