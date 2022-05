Scenes from the accident.

BP UPDATE | The man who lost his life in a freak accident was an educator for many years, Mr. SOSU. He taught social studies most recently at the Jordan Prince William High School.

His vehicle crashed into a wooden building at the intersection of Mackey Street and Chesapeake Road Monday morning.

He died on the scene. It is believed he suffered a medical incident while driving just before the crash.

Classes at the school were suspended for the day.

We report yinner decide!