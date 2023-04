Yinka Strachan

NASSAU| Police have charged Juliano Dorsette in connection with the April 19th murder of Yinka Strachan.

Strachan’s bullet-riddled body was found at the bottom of the South Beach canal on the afternoon of discovery.

Dorsette was not required to enter a plea as he stood before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson Pratt. He was denied bail and returns to court on August 23.

We report yinner decide!