MP presented himself to police to answer questions filed by a former lover!

Cornish

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is learning North Abaco MP Kirk Cornish has presented himself to police for questioning this afternoon just after 5 pm on Thursday with an attorney to answer questions involving an allegation presented by his ex.

The woman filed serious claims against the MP who has denied those claims.

Bahamas Press is watching these developments closely as the accuser met who senior officials of the Free National Movement to record her claims.

Leadership deep inside the camp of Michael Pintard are known to coach as seen in the case against a former PLP MP and in a murder-for-hire plot against a Lyford Cay Billionaire. We await to see what will come out of these latest claims.

A few weeks ago former PM Hubert Minnis also presented himself to police for questioning on several matters of concern to them now under investigation.

We report yinner decide!