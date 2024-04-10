Keller Williams launches in The Bahamas

Mr. Austin Bernard Davis

Nassau, The Bahamas — Chancellors Bahamas Realty Ltd., a new Real Estate Brokerage firm launched by veteran realtor Austin Bernard Davis establishes an office in New Providence and plans to establish an office in Grand Bahama in short order.

The new realty firm has also secured the master franchise rights from Keller Williams Realty, Inc. (KW), the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count.

Austin Davis is the broker of record for Chancellors Bahamas Realty trading as “KW Bahamas” Davis has over 40 years of experience in the real estate industry, both in development, construction and as a broker.

He has appointed Kenred Dorsett, a licensed realtor in The Bahamas and Georgia, USA the Operating Principal. “Having regard to Kenred’s previous experience as a Keller Williams agent in Stockbridge Georgia, it was an easy decision to appoint him to a position, which will enable him to help train and develop our future team with respect to the Keller Williams culture, systems and tools” said Mr. Davis.

As of Feb. 29, the Keller Williams brand has 17 market centers and over 1,400 agents across the Caribbean. Ruth Forbes-Tinker, another licensed realtor in The Bahamas will serve as Operations Manager for the New Providence based Market Center, which will trade as “KW Bahamas”. Operations will be initialized in Q2’ 24, when KW Bahamas is expected to launch its first Market Center.

The brand’s other nine Caribbean regions include Jamaica, Puerto Rico, Bermuda, Turks & Caicos, the Dominican Republic, Aruba Sint Maarten, Bonaire, and Curacao.

“We are proud to join the Keller Williams family”, said Davis. As of Feb. 29, Keller Williams Worldwide (KWW) had more than 300 market centers (outside the U.S. and Canada) across 55-plus regions. KWW has more than 19,000 agents operating outside the U.S. and Canada, up 1.2% since the February 2023.

Keller Williams the world’s largest real estate franchise by agent count, has more than 1,100 offices and 180,000 agents. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States. Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric technology-driven, and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders.