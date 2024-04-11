Senior pastor cusses out the Women’s President big Easter Monday holiday at church annual fun day…

file photo

Breaking| All hell has broken loose deep inside a church in a northern Family Island Community following the Easter Monday Annual Holiday event.

BP sources on the island tell us a big bust up between a pastor and head of the women’s organization forced the pastor to unleash several five pound words on the women’s group president.

The pastor is a known FNM and the women’s president is a powerful PLP General who is a sweet soul in the party.

Well, now that the ‘cussin’ pastor is known to the members after the bold attack on the member, scores of worshippers have withdrawn their support of the church and refused to return until headquarters removes the minister.

Bahamas Press is watching this incident closely as the island has had a history of fighting pastors. The last one left the island after he was caught drunk dancing in the road. The next thing we knew, the pastor left the country altogether.

We report yinner decide!