Kevin Higgins, 53

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is reporting the sudden passing of Kevin L Higgins son of the late Nesbitt Higgins this afternoon. He was 53.

Kevin was the owner of KLHLandscaping and Maintenance. He was found dead inside his Elizabeth Estates home earlier today and pronounced dead.

It is believed he suffered a massive heart attack before his passing.

Bahamas Press sends our deep condolences to his family on his passing.

May his soul rest in peace.