Keys presented to owners of new homes in Pinecrest Subdivision

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The Ministry of Transport and Housing held a key presentation ceremony for six families in the Pinecrest Subdivision on Thursday, September 15, 2022.

Minister of Transport and Housing the Hon. Jobeth Coleby-Davis announced, “Forty-seven homes make up the subdivision. The government is in the business of making home ownership possible and affordable for Bahamians because housing is a priority.”

Highlighting its importance, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance the Hon. Philip Davis said “affordable homes and homeownership ranks on the same level as education.” As stated in the Blueprint for Change, he said, the government is committed to providing increased access to affordable housing: at present, providing homes in Abaco is a top priority.

The happy homeowners each received a key and a commemorative plaque.

Present were Permanent Secretary Antoinette Thompson, and Chairman of the Bahamas Mortgage Corporation, Barbara Cartwright. Also: Parliamentary Secretary Bacchus Rolle and Ministry of Housing team members. Bishop Helen McPhee, senior pastor of Agape Church, was the ceremony emcee. (BIS Photos/Anthon Thompson)