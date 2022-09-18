NEMA Activates as storm Fiona nears

NASSAU, The Bahamas — The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Meteorological Department (MET Office) held a press conference to update the public on Tropical Storm Fiona, Saturday, September 17, 2022 at NEMA’s offices on Gladstone Road.

Mr. Jeffrey Simmons, Chief Meteorologist at the MET Office announced an Alert was issued for Mayaguana, Crooked Island and Long Cay, Acklins and Great Inagua of the Southeast Islands.

Mr. Simmons said, “the Alert” meant that persons on these islands should monitor the progress of Fiona closely as they could experience Tropical Storm force or hurricane force winds and rain associated with the system.

Captain Stephen Russell, NEMA said all emergency centres are fully activated throughout the country as the MET Office and NEMA closely monitor the progress of Fiona. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)