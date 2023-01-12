KIWANIS CLUB present gift baskets to mothers…

For the occasion of its 60 th anniversary, the Kiwanis Club of Nassau in its longstanding tradition made their annual presentation of gift baskets to the mothers of the first infant boy and girl born on December 13, 2022 at the Rand Memorial Hospital. Baby gift bags were also presented to all other mothers on the Obstetrics Ward.

The presentations were made on December 15, 2022 by Mr. Anthony Haile, Governor, Eastern Caribbean Division & Canada along with his wife, accompanied by Ms. Lolita Simmons, President, and Ms. Kelly Hanna, Lieutenant Governor of The Bahamas. Mrs. Sherone Singh, Senior Assistant Hospital Administrator, Inpatient Services, Dr. Shamanique Bodie-Williams, Chief of Services, Obstetrics, Mrs. Dellareese Laing-Curry, Nursing Officer II and Mrs. Jasmar Higgs, Nursing Officer II accepted the donations on behalf of Rand Memorial Hospital. The Kiwanis Club has been in existence since December 13, 1962 and has remained a pillar in the Bahamian community implementing meaningful service projects to improve the lives of infants, youth and the elderly. The gift baskets were presented to baby boy born to Ms. Tia Barr, and baby girl born on to Ms. Whitney Henfield.