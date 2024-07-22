MALE STABBED ON BASKETBALL COURT Female found stabbed in the road 2am this morning…

9 murders in 7 days and criminals want the police investigated? What is dis?!

NASSAU| Police are now reporting that more homicides. On Sunday, July 21, 2024, a 42-year-old male surrendered himself to police custody after a 26-year-old male died following a stabbing incident.

The initial incident occurred on Thursday July 18, 2024 on Moonshine Drive, Sunset Park.

According to the preliminary reports, the suspect and the victim were involved in an altercation while on a basketball court, which led to the 42-year-old stabbing the 26-year-old multiple times in the upper and lower body.

The victim sought medical attention at the hospital; however, he succumbed to his injuries around 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 21, 2024 while he was hospitalized.

Meanwhile on Grand Bahama a man has been shot dead in big Sunday evening around 10pm. Police arrived on the scene of the incident in Yellow Jasmine Close off Pioneers Way west. There they found the lifeless body of a male shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on scene.

In another incident, around 2am police were on the scene of a stabbing incident that has left a female dead. Location: Carmichael Road and Palm Breeze.

Well it is clear a murder spirit gone loose around here. Criminals have convinced yinner to fire da police CID Chief and well there yinner have it. I gone! NINE MURDERS IN SEVEN DAYS…

We report yinner decide!

