Condolences to Hon. John Pinder II, MP for South Abaco on the passing of his father.

His tribute to his late father:

This past weekend, I sadly lost my father John Hubert “Wellington” Pinder. My father was a direct descendant of the first settlers of Hope Town (Stella Marie Adams) and Cherokee Sound (Eugene Pinder) and was one of five children. Paul “Niles” Pinder (deceased) Donna Bethel (deceased) Leavaughn Durkee and Eleanor Gladding.

My father was known locally as “The Last Loyalist”. He was a spiritual man who loved his loyalty to the Queen, but never doubt his deep rooted love for The Bahamas in particular Abaco. He was a Bahamian Ambassador who loved it’s rich history. He would educate visitors through stories on the regular. He was the true embodiment of an Abaconian. Resilient, Resourceful, and Fierce but also Loving. He had a character unlike anyone else that easily made friends wherever he ventured. He had a vibrant soul with a loving heart.

I learned many things from my Father, like the love of the Sea & Sailing, living off the land, resourcefulness, and strength. But most importantly love for country. He was my biggest supporter when I joined Parliament and I have lost him but his memories and knowledge will live on. Abaco has also lost a son of the Sea and Soil. May his star and memory continue to shine Bright through his children and grand children.

I want to personally Thank all of his Doctors and Nurses who attended to him attentively. He received the absolute best care and together, we did everything possible but unfortunately he lost his battle.

I want to Thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support shown to me and my family during this difficult time. It has been most appreciated.

He is survived by myself his son, my sister Erica Pinder, His mother Marie Adams Pinder, His sisters Levaughn Durkee and Eleanor Gladding, his Nieces & Nephew and his grandchildren that he absolutely loved tremendously Valentina Pinder and Astor Pinder along with his numerous friends near and far. He will be immensely missed.

Sail on…