Utopia of the Seas welcomed on inaugural voyage

Acting PM Cooper speaks as New Cruise arrives at Port.

NASSAU, The Bahamas — Royal Caribbean International’s Utopia of the Seas made its inaugural voyage to Nassau, July 21, 2024, and berthed at Nassau Cruise Port. Commemorative Plaque and Key Exchanges took place to officially welcome the world’s second largest cruise ship, which sails between Port Canaveral, Orlando, Florida, and The Bahamas, specially touting its ‘Perfect Day at Coco Cay.’

At the inaugural ceremonies, a number of officials were in attendance: Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism, Investments and Aviation the Hon. Chester gave welcome remarks. Utopia of the Seas’s Captain Gus Andersson participated in the Commemorative Plaque and Key Exchange with Nassau Cruise Port CEO Mike Maura; Director General of Tourism Latia Duncombe; Port Controller Berne Wright; and President of United Shipping Andrew Malone.

(BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)