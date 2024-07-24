PRIME MINISTER DAVIS UNDERGOES SUCCESSFUL SURGERY

Prime Minister Philip Davis KC

NASSAU| Minister of Health & Wellness, the Honourable Dr. Michael R. Darville today advised that Prime Minister the Honourable Philip Brave Davis has undergone a successful surgery to address compression of his sciatic nerve. “The procedure was a very straightforward one and a positive recovery period is anticipated”, said the Minister of Health & Wellness.

Dr. Darville further thanked the public for their understanding and support while the Prime is convalescing, saying “The health and well-being of our nation’s leaders are of utmost importance, and we appreciate the efforts of the medical professionals involved in the Prime Minister’s treatment and care.” The Health & Wellness Minister advised, that the Prime Minister is resting comfortably and recovering well.

During Prime Minister Davis’s absence, the Deputy Prime Minister will continue to serve as Acting Prime Minister.