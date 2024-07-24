Lots of Fun at Goombay Summer Festival in Exuma

GEORGE TOWN, Exuma, The Bahamas — Goombay Summer Festival in Exuma on Saturday was a good time for young and old at Regatta Park, filled with great food, local band performers, Kiddie Corner, cultural games like straw plaiting, watermelon eating, and onion peeling tourneys. Master of Ceremonies — Stevie Bodie, welcome by Charity McKenzie, brief remarks by Administrator Earl Campbell, and special remarks by Acting Prime Minister the Hon. Chester Cooper. From noon through the evening. (BIS Photos/Kemuel Stubbs)