Director Sandra Russell with teams at the launch of the farm.

NASSAU| We are thrilled to announce the opening of the Occupational Therapy Farm at Sandilands Rehabilitation Centre. This farm is dedicated to providing essential therapeutic services to those recovering and in need of occupational therapy.

Farming is a vital part of occupational therapy, offering benefits like improved motor skills, cognitive function, and emotional well-being. By engaging in farming activities, patients gain a sense of accomplishment, boost their self-esteem, and connect with nature, all of which aid in their healing process.

Join us in celebrating this milestone and supporting our mission to provide holistic care for all. #OccupationalTherapy#HealingThroughFarming#SandilandsRehabilitationCentre