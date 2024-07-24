MP Lisa Rahming Hosts Summer Block Party & Motorcade

Marathon Gets Ready as Davis gets set to table his Boundaries Commission Report to Parliament…

NASSAU| Marathon Member of Parliament Hon. Lisa T. Rahming hosted a special event designed to foster strong community ties and motivate children and young adults to stay positive throughout the summer.

The Marathon Summer Block Party & Motorcase attracted hundreds of people, who enjoyed food, drinks, games and entertainment throughout the day and into the evening hours on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

MP Rahming hosted the event as a part of her ongoing efforts to unite her constituents in meaningful ways, while helping to keep the community safe and clean. Small home repairs, removal of derelict vehicles, erection of proper signage and more are ongoing in Marathon. She also spearheads a, “If You See SOmething, Say Something” campaign to combat crime in New Providence.

Marathon residents were invited to join in the festivities, which included games for adults and children, live performances including the newly-formed Marathon steel pan band, lots of food including items fresh off the grill, and fun for the entire family.

The motorcare got underway at 2pm on Saturday at the Lou Adderley Park, with a long line of Marathon motorists following MP Rahming’s brightly-decorated truck as it combed through the streets of the Marathon constituency. The motorade ended at the Union Village Green Space Grounds, where fun and good times were had until 10pm.