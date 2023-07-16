Male suffers a seizure on beach and dies on Goodman’s Bay…

NASSAU| According to police a 59-year-old male drowned in waters of Goodman’s Bay today (Sunday 16th, 2023).

The male was swimming in waters when he suffered a seizure. He had difficulty breathing and was retrieved from the water.

EMS arrived with no success in reviving the victim.

May his soul rest in peace.

Meanwhile, on Friday a young contractor collapsed and was pronounced dead after having a night of drinks out with friends.

The man just in his 30s fell unconscience and was pronounced dead. Do pray for his family.

BP has not secured the identity of any of the deceased men.

