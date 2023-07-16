Man on bail for MURDER and partying like a rockstar gunned down at Fox Hill Nightclub 3am Sunday morning…

Being on bail for murder must be a death sentence!

File photo

NASSAU| Police are aggressively investigating the circumstances surrounding the country’s latest homicide, which has resulted in the death of a 46-year-old male resident of Fox Dale.

Preliminary information revealed, that sometime around 3:00 a.m. on Sunday July 16th 2023 while at a nightclub in the Fox Hill area, the victim was involved in a physical altercation with another male, who moments after the encounter produced a firearm and shot him.

EMS personnel were contacted and responded and confirmed no vital signs of life. The victim, was on bail for Murder, and was being electronically monitored for the offence.

Police are appealing to members of the public, who may have any information that can assist in apprehending the perpetrator responsible for this incident to contact 911, 919, the Criminal

Investigations Department at 502-9991/2 or CRIMESTOPPERS @ 328-TIPS.

