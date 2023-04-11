Man charged with former Cabinet Minister pleads GUILTY to bribery…

NASSAU| On Tuesday 11th April, 2023, sometime around 10:00am Mr. Alfred Mortimer appeared before Magistrate C.V. Evans Court # 6 in relation to a matter reference to bribery, also present was Ms Cordell Frazier c/o Public Prosecution.

Mr. Mortimer pleaded guilty to the charge and was fined $9,000.00 whereas $5,000.00 to be paid to the Crown and $4,000.00 to be paid to The Ministry of Youth, Sport and Culture.

Fine must be paid in full by Friday 9th June, 2023 and also is his return court date.

This is the Corruption Thiefing case against Former FNM MP Mrs. Lanisha Rolle and Her Pastor Husband.

One of the suspects pleaded guilty.

How many More Suspects will Plead Guilty and turn Crown Witness Against Mrs. Lanisha Rolle and Her Pastor Husband.