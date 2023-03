NASSAU| Parishners at St. GREGORY’S Anglican Church (on Carmichael Road) morning mass got the shock of their lives after it was discovered that a male was found dead in the church yard Sunday morning.

The male could have come to the area over night and is believed to have died of natural causes.

Police and EMS officials were called to the scene and the John Doe was declared dead.

Up to press time the victim was still unidentified. Anyone has a relative missing?

We report yinner decide!