AIRPORT POLICE STOPPED LAUDERDALE PORTER  CARRYING APOSTLE LEON WALLACE

Chief Apostle Leon Wallace

NASSAU| The nation’s Chief Apostle Leon Wallace was left in shock after disembarking from his flight into Fort Lauderdale for a scheduled medical visit.

Pastor Wallace was moving like a VIP, wheeled off the aircraft by a porter into the terminal, when eight airport police stopped the preacher and took control of the airport porter for a search.

The Apostle was surprised by the incident and could not understand what was going on.

The porter was being watched by police. The porter was searched, a few questions were asked and the top preacher was allowed to be wheeled away to meet his medical appointment.

Apostle Wallace returned to the capital without any further interruptions.

We report yinner decide!