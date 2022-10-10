Man in police custody after stabbing a male at a club in Nicholls Town Andros last evening…

ANDROS| BP is following another stabbing incident this time in Nicholl’s Town North Andros at a business establishment on Sunday evening around 10 pm.

From what we know according to police a 39-year-old (The Victim) got into an altercation with the 30-year-old who stabbed him, and it was all downhill after that.

The 39-year-old was stabbed multiple times to the upper body and had to be airlifted into the capital on an emergency flight. At last word his condition was stable.

The 30-year-old (Chucky) is in police custody and is assisting them with the investigation. We guess by the end of the week he should get bail and be back in the disco with his box cutter ready to serve another victim.

All we say is this…sorry for yinner who love the club!

We ga report and let yinner decide!