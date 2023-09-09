Man shot dead on Thursday is a relative of murder-accused Blake Strachan

file photo

NASSAU| Bahamas Press has more in an update of that triple shooting on Hay and Comfort Streets.

On Thursday the first murder in 14 days happened. Three persons were shot in the incident when a vehicle pulled up outside a bar and opened fire on a male killing him dead.

The 20-year-old, who we have not yet identified, was shot multiple times to the upper body. Another male suffered a shot to his arm. He was just in the way. And a 23-year-old female was shot in the forearm.

But what we know is this. The male shot dead is the blood relative of accused murderer Blake Strachan, 23, who is accused of the Ross Corner double murder of 37-year-old Allison Thompson and her 14-year-old daughter Trevorniqua Thompson, also known as Deija which occurred sometime around April 11th – 14th. The bodies of the mother and daughter were discovered in an apartment in the area.

Could this be a retaliation for the double homicide? What ‘yinner’ think?

