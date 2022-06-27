Man stabbed multiple times this afternoon and bled to death en route to hospital…he becomes the 67th homicide victim for the year!

NASSAU| Bahamas Press is recording the 67th homicide incident this afternoon where a male was stabbed multiple times about the body.

Now we understand there was an altercation at the Southwest Mall on Carmichael Road around 2pm. The male victim attempted to make his way to hospital following the ordeal but he didn’t make it after losing plenty blood.

It is still unclear what sparked the incident. But police are investigating and we are not sure up to this press publishing if anyone is in custody for this latest incident.

Meanwhile, police are looking for Demetrius Brown aka “FROWSY” and he is wanted in connection to a murder incident. Police cannot find “FROWSY” and have reached out to us for assistance. IF YOU SEE OR SMELL “FROWSY” anywhere call da police.

