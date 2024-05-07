Man who killed robber charged for Murder by police – his girlfriend is charged with possession of dangerous drugs…

Roxie Starr

NASSAU| BP is learning the boyfriend of social media influencer Roxie Starr is behind bars after he allegedly shot a fleeing man dead.

Now you will recall how two men knocked on the door of McPhee and attempted to rob him and his gal on April 28.

Prosecutors say 41-year-old fisherman Deleiko McPhee, whose street name is Fire, acted unlawfully when he shot dead Jamal Forbes on the evening in question (MIND YOU HE WAS A ROBBER).

Forbes and another man, Lubins Fenelus, are alleged to have burglarised the apartment that McPhee shared with Starr, real name Sherelle Duncombe, and Jefferson Storr at Royal Palm Estates.

McPhee shot at the intruders as they attempted to flee the residence after taking the robber’s weapon away from the victim.

The incident was reportedly captured on the building’s surveillance cameras.

When police arrived at the scene, they arrested McPhee, Duncombe and Storr after they seized 714 pounds of marijuana from the residence.

McPhee faces charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed 9mm pistol and possession of three unfired rounds of 9mm ammunition regarding the shooting.

McPhee, Duncombe and Storr are charged with possession of dangerous drugs with intent to supply and conspiracy to possess dangerous drugs with intent to supply in relation to the marijuana seizure.

They denied the drug charges at their arraignment before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley.

Duncombe and Storr were each granted $50,000 bail and ordered to wear ankle bracelets. Their drug trial is set for August 20.

McPhee is expected to receive a voluntary bill of indictment for the murder, attempted murder and gun charges on the same date.

We report yinner decide!