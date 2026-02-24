MARVIN DAMES BUSINESS PARTNER MALCOLM RASHAD GOODMAN NOW TALKING WITH FEDERAL AUTHORITIES IN THE USA!

Marvin Dames and Malcolm Rashad Goodman his alleged business partner now under federal arrest.

BREAKING UPDATE| A Bahamian man who was caught with 200 kilograms of cocaine on a private vessel in waters near Florida admitted his guilt after U.S. law enforcement officers discovered the contraband during a serach of that vessel, according to a criminal complaint filed in United States District Court for the District of Florida.

Seemingly referencing a potential criminal charge, the suspect, identified as Malcolm Rashad Goodman, said he was “going to eat it,” adding he was solely responsible for the crime, according to the complaint.

In his affadavit, Jose A Alvarez, a task force officer with the Department of Homeland Security, said: “On February 11, 2026, a private vessel—M/V “REEL XPERIENCE,” a 45-foot vessel – was stopped four nautical miles from shore by the United States Coast Guard Station Fort Lauderdale. Goodman advised the United States Coast Guard that he was arriving from Nassau, Bahamas, and stated that he had been underway for approximately seven hours at the time the Coast Guard stopped the vessel. Based on the vessel’s voyage from a foreign location, it was determined to be subject to an inbound customs border search.”

Today former national security Minister Marvin Dames confirmed his connection to this suspect.

Dames wrote: FNM Candidate for Mount Moriah says he was informed that an individual he and his wife entered into a business arrangement with in 2024 has been arrested in Broward County, Florida on controlled substance allegations. He strongly denies any knowledge of, involvement in, or benefit from any alleged unlawful activity connected to the matter.

All we at BP say is this: WHAT WILL MICHAEL PINTARD DO?!

We report yinner decide!