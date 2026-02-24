Cross Dresser convicted for fraud and impersonating as an attorney

Kimeo Troy McIntosh, 30

NASSAU| A CROSS DRESSER in Freeport has pleaded guilty to some 55 counts involving fraud and money laundering.

Kimeo McIntosh, 30 was charged in the magistrate court on 13 counts of forgery, 13 counts of possession of forged documents, and 13 counts of uttering forged documents. He was also charged with four counts of fraud by false pretence, four counts of money laundering, one count of procuring a forged document, and three counts of pretending to be counsel and attorney.

We can tell you the accused plead guilty on all 55 counts.

He was convicted and sentenced to three years on all counts at BDOCS where he can be a woman all day and night! Each count is to run concurrently with an additional six months for impersonating an attorney.

Back in 2024 McIntosh was wanted by police for procuration and cruelty to children.

