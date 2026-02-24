Former ASP Sonny Miller sentenced to six years in prison by Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville

NASSAU| Former Police Staff Association President Sonny Miller has been sentenced to six years in prison after being convicted on multiple drug-related charges.

The sentence was handed down by Senior Magistrate Shaka Serville following Miller’s conviction on 10 counts connected to drug offences. The case stemmed from a police operation that led to the discovery of illegal drugs and his subsequent arrest.

Miller, once a prominent figure representing police officers, had denied wrongdoing during the proceedings. His conviction and sentencing mark a significant fall from leadership within the law enforcement community.