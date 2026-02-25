Marvin Dames: the cocaine trafficker Malcolm Goodman – WORKS FOR YOU!

Michael Pintard was advised by the highest levels of the FNM to remove Marvin Dames in Mount Moriah!

Malcolm Rashad Goodman the boat captain who worked for Former National Security Marvin Dames; the registered owner!

NASSAU| The shocking scandal involving ratified Mount Moriah candidate and former Minister of National Security Marvin Dames is heating up and the words shared by Dames with the press are not adding up to the facts.

Without calling any names, earlier this week BP reported how our “Friends to THE NORTH” revealed serious criminal indictments set to come down on a ratified candidate of a major political party, and just hours later that candidate stepped forward, revealing that the information shared with Bahamas Press is true.

Dames spoke with the press, attempting to distance himself from the oncoming scandal set to engulf the Pintard FNM, but what we know today speaks volumes about the political judgement of Pintard to entrust Dames with security matters of the FNM.

Today what we know will send shockwaves across the region where the fight against drugs and the shipment of weapons is an ongoing war and, we believe, and have no doubt, that Marvin Dames (THE MAN AT THE CENTRE OF ALL THIS SCANDAL) has many questions to answer.

We must establish first that Malcolm Rashad Goodman works for Marvin Dames and we have seen evidence to prove the same. Goodman was intercepted by the U. S. Coast Guard on February 11, 2026 just four miles off the coast of FLORIDA carrying some 200 kilos of cocaine (which is almost 500 lbs.), unhidden and open on the vessel, with no cover or concealed in any way on Marvin Dames’ vessel.

Documents now supplied by our incredible international sources show the vessel “Reel Xperience” was registered and owned by him. A 2026 Certificate of Registration #10535, signed and stamped by the Port Department, confirmed Marvin Dames (NOT HIS EX_WIFE) as the owner with permission to sail all over the Bahamas.

Again, based on filed documents, Malcolm Rashad Goodman was just the registered Master from Deep Creek, Eleuthera. He was not a business partner (he may have been a “partner” but that’s a story for another day). What is clear is the fact that he was a captain, and that’s all – HE WORKED FOR DAMES! Mind you, Dames never told the press he owned and registered the 40 ft. vessel which the cocaine sailed on. BUT IT TAKES BAHAMAS PRESS TO TELL YINNER THIS NOW!

But with all these new FACTS now shared by Bahamas Press, we and our partners to the north have very serious QUESTIONS:

1) Armed with these facts, why hasn’t the Royal Bahamas DEU or The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), a U.S. federal law enforcement agency under the Department of Justice, questioned the owner (Marvin Dames) on his ownership and registration of the “Reel Xperience”?

2) Goodman could not move 200 kilos of Cocaine all by himself, so who else is involved in this mass shipment of drugs into the United States of America?

3) Where did all those drugs come from? WHO ARE THE SUPPLIERS?? These are QUESTIONS MEMBERS OF THE DEA AND DEU SHOULD WANT TO KNOW THE ANSWER TO!!

This is not a story we at BP will leave quiet as there is much more information to come from our sources to the North!

You know something – there is a law in the Bahamas which speaks to jailing people connected to the “Proceeds of CRIME”! And when drugs are found in a house – EVERYONE GETS LOCKED UP AND CHARGED! We have cocaine found on Marvin Dames’ vessel and yet he says he is running for Parliament?!

Well, what kinda JOKEY leader is Michael Pintard?!

Stay Tuned and Thanks for reading cause Candia Dames cannot hide this one!