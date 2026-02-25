Massive Road Construction Continues on Cat Island…

CAT ISLAND| Bahamas Press is now following more capital works on Cat Island which has a massive road repair project underway.

Prime Minister Philip Davis is rebuilding his hometown just like many other islands around the country.

Cat Island is undergoing a major, $82 million infrastructural overhaul that includes the reconstruction and paving of approximately 60 to 70 miles of main roads. Two new airports, New Bight Airport (TBI) in the south for most commercial flights, and Arthur’s Town Airport (ATC) in the north; both to be completed this year.

Here shown is the aggregate for the road project in Cat Island now ready to move at the Smiths Bay Dock. Cat Island is on the move with continued progress for the people.