Who will question Marvin Dames following that inbound supply of cocaine found on his boat?

Marvin Dames and his Cocaine Captain Malcolm Goodman now in the custody federal authorities

Dear Editor,

NASSAU| Cocaine Captain Malcolm Goodman has admitted to United States federal authorities that the vessel was inbound from The Bahamas so the crime of possession of controlled substance (IN THIS CASE COCAINE) with the intent to supply was initially committed in The Bahamas so Bahamian authorities have an interest in this crime and the persons involved.

Marvin Dames is involved by virtue of his ownership of the boat so he has to come under official scrutiny from the DEU of the RBPF

Goodman was caught and arrested in US territory, so US authorities have a right to prosecute him there.

When drugs are found on Bahamian property, the owner of the property is a person of interest and is interrogated. Their answers are checked out, but nobody’s words are taken at face value and as gospel.

What is most interesting is the fact that a vessel registered in the Bahamas and owned by Marvin Dames was permitted to sail through the country for hours and into the US undetected! A former Deputy Commissioner and Minister of National Security is now caught up in this mess!

The Leader and Chairman of the FNM are in error if they remotely suggest that Dames’ denial of any knowledge and involvement in this crime is sufficient and that the current FNM Candidate for Mount Moriah (Dames) should not be formally investigated by the police.

He must be interviewed by the police and the veracity of his answers and alibis confirmed.

More so because Marvin Dames is a ratified “political candidate” (the man who a sitting judge once named as exercising “egregious” behaviors) for the upcoming general elections, he is a heightened political risk – which is all the more reason why he must come under official scrutiny by the police.

Signed,

LAW AND ORDER