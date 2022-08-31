Meeting of the Steering Committee on Renewable Energy

Members of the Steering Committee on Renewable Energy.

NASSAU, The Bahamas– Directors representing a cross-section of government agencies met for their second Steering Committee Meeting on Renewable Energy, August 30, 2022 at the Ministry of Finance. The meeting was chaired by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Janice Miller. Mr. Marco Rolle served as co-chair. Financial Secretary, Simon Wilson, was in attendance and discussed some of the objectives and timelines for the renewable energy projects, which include the installation of solar panels and other renewable energy mechanisms throughout the country.

The directors gave reports and updates on current projects in the pipeline stemming from the $80 million loan from the Inter-American Development Bank and a $9 million grant from the European Union. They discussed the progress of the $14.5 million New Providence Lighting project, facilitated by the Caribbean Development Bank.

To date, solar panels have been installed at C.V. Bethel Senior High School and T.G. Glover Primary School.

Plans are underway for the purchase of electric vehicles to be used as service vehicles for government agencies. The Project Steering Committee will meet again in November to discuss progress. (BIS Photos/Ulric Woodside).