Nasty rapist Archer gets two years for attempted rape!

Magistrate Court

NASSAU| Kevin Archer, 24, took a plea deal after he admitted to attempting to rape a woman in an abandoned building through Bishop Street in Nassau Village on May 19th, 2019.

The matter took three years to get to this conclusion but Justice Deborah Fraser sentenced Archer to two years in prison. Upon release will serve another two years of probation.

Archer, who we are not sure if he is related to that other Archer who speaks for Former PM Minnis, dragged the woman into an abandoned building causing injury to her neck and thighs. However, she was lucky to escape and ran to police and reported the matter.

Baptist preacher Glendon Rolle represented the convicted rapist.

