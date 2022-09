PM Davis : One of the most difficult things about grief is feeling alone – feeling the world has moved on, while you are still mourning. So it is very important to me to tell you that you are not alone. That we are with you. Bahamians across our country are right now praying with you, and for you, and for your loved ones. Today, my friends, as part of this act of remembrance, and as an act of respect, I have ordered that all national flags be flown at half-mast.

PRIME MINISTER PHILIP DAVIS AND DPM CHESTER COOPER…