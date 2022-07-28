Minister Moxey opens 8th Annual Buddy Hield Basketball Camp and Clinic

Minister Ginger Moxey welcomes Buddy Hield Foundation to Grand Bahama.

Buddy Heild and Minister Moxey

FREEPORT, Grand Bahama, The Bahamas — Minister for Grand Bahama, the Hon. Ginger Moxey, says organizations like the Buddy Hield Foundation have demonstrated their commitment to nurturing athletes in The Bahamas and thus they deserve the full support of the government and the Bahamian people.

“This is one of the reasons that the new unit with my ministry, Collab, partnerships for development, will collaborate with organizations like these for best impact,” said Minister Moxey.

The Grand Bahama Minister was the guest speaker at the opening ceremony for the 8th Annual Buddy Hield Basketball Camp and Clinic, at the Jack Hayward High School on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 – attended by NBA professional basketball player, Chavano Buddy Hield.

Minister Moxey noted that for eight years Buddy Hield has consistently invested his resources in the Grand Bahama community through initiatives like the basketball camp and clinic, social opportunities for young Bahamians, give back to residents in need, and other philanthropic efforts.

“In my previous life, as a founder of a non-profit organization, Buddy, his family and I worked together on other camps to assist young Bahamians,” said Minister Moxey. “As the Minister for Grand Bahama we will continue to collaborate on projects that impact our people and our community.

“I applaud Chavano ‘Buddy’ Hield for his love and dedication to the people of Grand Bahama and The Bahamas and since we are both originally from Eight Mile Rock, I am even more elated to support the work that Buddy is doing, as we collaborate on making Grand Bahama grand again.”

Minister Moxey reminded the campers of Buddy’s pride as a proud Bahamian who has never forgotten his roots, using the global platform available to him to tell his inspirational story of his upbringing, his mother’s love and dedication and of those who supported him along the way.

“As an accomplished NBA player and son of the Eight Mile Rock soil, Buddy carries the 242 in his spirit wherever he goes and we, as Bahamians, carry our beloved Buddy Hield deep inside our hearts,” said Minister Moxey.

“I am thankful to the Buddy Hield Foundation for the outstanding works it has done and continues to do in our communities. Initiatives like this camp are near and dear to me, because it creates a safe environment for our youth, where they can be active and sharpen their athletic skills. This basketball camp gives young people a place to thrive and an opportunity to absorb valuable knowledge and insight from our very own superstar who has accomplished so much and who consistently gives back.

Buddy Hield encouraged the kids who showed up for the three-day camp to always strive to give their best. He recalled the days growing up in Eight Mile Rock and attending every basketball camp that was held by Coach Gary McIntosh, who was an inspiration to him.

“Thank you guys for allowing me to come here and use this time to teach you what I’ve learned about the sport of basketball,” Buddy said. “All I ask of you kids is to be respectful of all the coaches who came to assist and help you.

“Remember, that sometimes in life it doesn’t always work out how you want it, but keep trusting the process, keep putting your faith in God and no matter how long it takes, things can work out for your good.”