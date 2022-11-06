Ministry of Public Service Prioritising Public Service Salary Increases

Leak document shows a Draft Increment Proposal for Public Service Workers why is Kemsley Ferguson not signing it? Civil servants say they want this deal and want the union to stop stalling and sign.

Ministry teams building on the positive momentum created by National Public Service Week.

Thanks to the enthusiastic participation of public servants, National Public Service Week 2022 was a resounding success. Public servants all around the country celebrated in recognition of their important role as nation builders.

The Ministry of Public Service looks forward to all of the great things we will accomplish together.

National Public Service Week is a specially designated time for us to display our gratitude to public servants. Moving forward, our goal is to show our appreciation each and every day. The Ministry of Public Service is working towards addressing longstanding issues and concerns held by public servants.

At the top of this list are the proposed salary increases for the public service.

Negotiations are ongoing. The Government has adjusted its original proposal made on 29 June 2022 to the Bahamas Public Services Union (BPSU) to better reflect the needs of the public service. On 25 October 2022, the Government finalised its new proposal, which is now being reviewed by the BPSU.

Our goal with the current proposal is to complete the rollout of the public service minimum wage increase, while also delivering additional increases at every level of the public service.

The proposed increases represent the best possible offer that can be made at this time. We believe that public servants will be happy with this proposal.

We thank the Labour Relations Unit and all union officials who were seated at the negotiation table to bring us to this point.

In the spirit of National Public Service Week and all the positivity it represents, The Ministry of Public Service looks forward to making progress towards finalising the agreement to introduce these salary increases as soon as possible for the benefit of all public servants.

